$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 20th
Published May 20, 2026
By Charlie
- If Leanne rolled a pair of snake eyes on a die, what did she roll?
Two ones (2)
- The City of Barrie just announced that this artist, who was supposed to play on New Year's Eve, will be performing a free Concert on July 11th.
Kim Mitchell
- Which TV hero could seemingly disarm a bomb using nothing but a paper clip and a stick of gum?
MacGyver
- Name one of the final four teams still battling for the Stanley Cup?
Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Las Vegas Golden Knights
- Typically, when depicted in pop culture, angels are seen playing what musical instrument?
A Harp
- The Body of water located between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda is referred to by many as this?
Bermuda Triangle
- What is the only type of metal that is liquid?
Mercury
- If it takes 4:57 minutes to travel by train from Toronto to Montreal, what time will I arrive if I leave at 4:36 pm?9:33 PM9:33 PM (4:36 PM + 4 hours = 8:36 PM. 8:36 PM + 57 minutes = 9:33 PM)
- True or False: In Barrie, Pet Waste goes in the Green Bin?
True (in compostable Bags)
- Which hunting tool shares its name with a musical accessory?
Bow
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