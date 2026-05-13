$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 13th
Published May 13, 2026
By Charlie
- What "cold" cartoon penguin, often seen on The Woody Woodpecker Show, was famous for always trying to warm up?
Chilly Willy
- This weekend is a long weekend and often referred to as May Two Four. But what Holiday is being recognized?
Victoria Day (Queen Victoria's Birthday Day)
- What professional sport is played on grass, clay, and hard court surfaces?
Tennis
- What popular TV show featured characters like, Jeffery, Vivian and Jazz?
Fresh Prince of Bell Air
- Which Canadain Singer is known for wearing their Sunglasses at Night?
Corey Heart
- What type of furniture is a chesterfield?
Sofa or Couch
- If Dale is eating bagels and lox what is he eating on his bagel?
Cured Salmon, (Salmon)
- How many inches are in 6 and a ½ feet?
78
- Fender makes musical instruments but they're most know for making this instrument specifically?
Guitar
- What does the F stand for in SPF?
Factor (Sun Protection factor)
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