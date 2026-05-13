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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 13, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What "cold" cartoon penguin, often seen on The Woody Woodpecker Show, was famous for always trying to warm up?
    Chilly Willy


  2. This weekend is a long weekend  and often referred to as May Two Four. But what Holiday is being recognized? 
    Victoria Day (Queen Victoria's Birthday Day)


  3. What professional sport is played on grass, clay, and hard court surfaces?
    Tennis


  4. What popular TV show featured characters like, Jeffery, Vivian and Jazz?
    Fresh Prince of Bell Air  


  5. Which Canadain Singer is known for wearing their Sunglasses at Night?
    Corey Heart


  6. What type of furniture is a chesterfield?
    Sofa or Couch 


  7. If Dale is eating bagels and lox what is he eating on his bagel? 
    Cured Salmon, (Salmon) 


  8. How many inches are in 6 and a ½ feet?
    78


  9. Fender makes musical instruments but they're most know for making this instrument specifically?
    Guitar 


  10. What does the F stand for in SPF?
    Factor (Sun Protection factor) 
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