$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 6th

1) Which NHL hockey team was awarded the first overall pick of the 2026 draft?

The Toronto Maple Leafs







2) What colourful candy coated treat did ET enjoy in the movie ET?

Reese Pieces





3) Today, what fast-food chain is raising money for families with sick children with its McHappy Day Campaign?

McDonald’s





4) Yesterdays was cinco de Mayo, what does Cinco de Mayo mean in English?

May 5th





5) Until May 20th we’re in this astrological sign?

Taurus





6) What is the capital city of New Brunswick?

St John





7) What science tool makes a hot flame and is often used in school labs to heat test tubes?

Bunsen burner







8) What gas is added to soft drinks to make them bubbly?

Carbon Dioxide







9) What animated family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace?

The Simpsons







10) What craft material is made by mixing paper with glue or paste and shaping it into objects that harden when dry?

papier-mâché