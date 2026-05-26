$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 26th
Published May 26, 2026
By Charlie
- This Kool FM artist is set to release her album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” this June.
Olivia Rodrigo
- What company created the search engine Chrome?
Google
- What toy brand launched dolls named Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha and Jade?
Bratz
- Who played Rachel McAdams love interest in The Notebook?
Ryan Gosling
- This video game had characters like Sub-Zero and Scorpion.
Mortal Combat
- Which country is famous for the canals of Amsterdam?
Netherlands
- How many weeks are in a leap year?
52
- What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere?
Carbon Dioxide
- What sea creature has three hearts?
Octopus
- What is next in the sequence “2,4,8,16,_”
32
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