$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 21st
Published May 21, 2026
By Charlie
- Who painted the Mona Lisa?
Leonardo Da Vinci
- In what Country can you find the Mona Lisa on display?
France (In the Louvre Museum in Paris)
- What key is ‘fa’ on a Piano?
(F)
- In Softball, how many "Balls" are there when the count is full?
3
- Gene Simmons is a famous musician from which Rock band?
KISS
- What is the 17th letter of the alphabet?
Q
- Name the city of the NBA Team that shares its name with a Cowboy Boot Accessory?
San Antonio
- What scientific name is given to Lava when it's underground?
Magma
- Which Kool FM Artist famously wore a dress made entirely out of raw meat to the 2010 MTV VMA's?
Lady gaga
- What do you call the dish of raw beef that is thinly sliced, not minced, usually served with olive oil, lemon, and seasoning?
Beef Carpaccio (or carpaccio di manzo in Italian
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