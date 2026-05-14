$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 14th
Published May 14, 2026
By Charlie
- Not counting Antarctica, The Walt Disney Company has theme parks, resorts, or operations on every continent except for this continent?
Africa
- Some Ontario grocery stores are now selling a richer version of milk with an unusually high fat content. What percentage of milk fat does this new product have?
6%
- What festive displays are created using ingredients like metals and chemical compounds to produce light, color, and sound?
Fireworks/pyrotechnic displays
- What sport is the PGA associated with?
Golf
- Which car company makes the following vehicles the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S?
Tesla
- What phrase is called out in Marco Polo when a player is caught out of the pool?
Fish out of Water
- Sean Evans is the host of this hit internet talk show where celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy wings.
Hot Ones
- Which Kool FM Artist sings songs like; Ice Cream, Sweet Surrender and Angel
Sarah McLaughlin
- Tony the Tiger is known for saying what about his Cereal?
They're Great!
- How long does it take for the earth to rotate 90 degrees
6 Hours
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