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$1000 Minute: Friday, May 15th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 15, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Fred and Wilma Flintstone had a daughter, what was her name?
    Pebbles


  2. Which Kool FM artist's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?
    Lady Gaga 


  3. What Primary Colour is Zaffre (ZA-FREE)  a shade of?
    Blue 


  4. What professional racing league uses stock cars?
    NASCAR


  5. What was the name of Sherlock Holmes trusty Sidkick?
    Waston


  6. Glenfiddich, and Macallan  are examples of this type of Spirit?
    Scotch Whiskey (Either is accepted or together) 


  7. What Japanese cooking style is done on a flat iron grill in front of you?
    Teppanyaki 


  8. Tonight the Blue Jays are facing this team from Detroit?
    Tigers


  9. Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are designers known for making what?
    Shoes 


  10. How many minutes are in 4 and a half hours?
    270 Minutes 

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