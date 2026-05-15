$1000 Minute: Friday, May 15th
Published May 15, 2026
By Charlie
- Fred and Wilma Flintstone had a daughter, what was her name?
Pebbles
- Which Kool FM artist's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?
Lady Gaga
- What Primary Colour is Zaffre (ZA-FREE) a shade of?
Blue
- What professional racing league uses stock cars?
NASCAR
- What was the name of Sherlock Holmes trusty Sidkick?
Waston
- Glenfiddich, and Macallan are examples of this type of Spirit?
Scotch Whiskey (Either is accepted or together)
- What Japanese cooking style is done on a flat iron grill in front of you?
Teppanyaki
- Tonight the Blue Jays are facing this team from Detroit?
Tigers
- Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin are designers known for making what?
Shoes
- How many minutes are in 4 and a half hours?
270 Minutes
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