$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 26th
Published June 26, 2025
By Charlie
- This iconic movie about a great white shark terrorizing a beach town is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year?
Jaws
- What is the second line in our national Anthem, Oh Canada?
Our home and native land
- Who was tasked with being Pinocchio’s conscience in the classic Disney film?
Jiminy Cricket
- What colour is Clifford the Dog?
Red
- How many millilitres are in a standard can of Coke in Canada?
355ml
- What major Sports League is holding its Entry Draft this weekend in Los Angeles?
The NHL
- What renewable energy device uses wind to spin large blades and generate electricity?
Wind Turbine
- What does the acronym TTYL stand for in online or text messaging?
Talk to you later
- What popular cocktail is made with rum, Coconut cream and pineapple juice?
Pina Colada
- Today marks what for many families in Simcoe County?
The start of Summer Break/ Last day of school
