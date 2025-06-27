$1000 Minute: Friday, June 27th
Published June 27, 2025
By Charlie
- What colour is Oscar the Grouch?
Green
- If Charlie said she wanted KFC for dinner, where is she eating from?
Kentucky Fried Chicken
- James Gandolfini portrayed a New Jersey mobster in an HBO TV show. What was the character's name?
Tony Sparano
- In the game of Chess, what piece is considered the most powerful?
The queen
- Pimento, Oka and mascarpone are all types of what?
Cheese
- What dangerous, odourless gas is produced by burning fuels and can be deadly if inhaled in large amounts? Carbon Monoxide
- Which Kool FM artist is known by their fans as Mother Monster?
Lady Gaga
- What movie franchise is getting a "rebirth" with its seventh installment, set to open in theatres on July 2? Jurassic Park/World
- What colour do you get when you mix red and white?
Pink
- In Baseball, how many runs are scored when there is a grand slam?
4
