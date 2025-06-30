$1,000 Minute June 30
Barrie just installed what at the Barrie/Simcoe Emergency Services Campus on Fairview road ?
A massive Canadian Flag
In the Wizard of Oz, what did the Scarecrow ask the Wizard for?
A Brain
What brand's logo is a Swoosh?
Nike
San Pelegrino, Bubly and Perrier are all types of what beverage?
Sparkling Water
In Soccer, only one position is allowed to use their hands, which one?
The Goalie
We've all heard of the TV network HBO and it's hit shows, but what does HBO stand for?
Home Box Office
True or False, the following Instruments are all "reed Intruments"; Saxaphone, Clarinet and Obo?
True
In the Nursery Rhym Hickory Dickory Dock, what time was it when the mouse ran down the clock?
One
In golf things like water and Sand traps are collectively referred to as what?
Hazards
In history, being called a "Brutus" means you are what?
A Traitor, or backstabber, someone who betrays a friend
