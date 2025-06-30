$1,000 Minute June 30

Barrie just installed what at the Barrie/Simcoe Emergency Services Campus on Fairview road ?

A massive Canadian Flag

In the Wizard of Oz, what did the Scarecrow ask the Wizard for?

A Brain

What brand's logo is a Swoosh?

Nike

San Pelegrino, Bubly and Perrier are all types of what beverage?

Sparkling Water

In Soccer, only one position is allowed to use their hands, which one?

The Goalie

We've all heard of the TV network HBO and it's hit shows, but what does HBO stand for?

Home Box Office

True or False, the following Instruments are all "reed Intruments"; Saxaphone, Clarinet and Obo?

True

In the Nursery Rhym Hickory Dickory Dock, what time was it when the mouse ran down the clock?

One

In golf things like water and Sand traps are collectively referred to as what?

Hazards

In history, being called a "Brutus" means you are what?

A Traitor, or backstabber, someone who betrays a friend