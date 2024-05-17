‘I AM: CÉLINE DION’ DOCUMENTARY TO PREMIERE ON PRIME VIDEO THIS JUNE

Dion posted the announcement on her Instagram, celebrating the news: ‘ Get ready!

@AmazonMGMStudio announces the release date of the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @PrimeVideo starting June 25!-Team Celine #IAMCelineDion’

The documentary will showcase a never-before-seen look into the career and health struggles of Dion nearly two and half years since the singer publicly shared that she was diagnosed with SPS (stiff-person syndrome), in 2022.

In the months following her diagnosis, Dion made the difficult decision to cancel her 2023 summer tour dates and reschedule her spring shows to 2024 to focus on her health, marking a crucial moment in the singer’s career and life as she has been touring around the world since 1983.

Symptoms of the SPS affect the central nervous system and can cause debilitating pain and chronic anxiety. In recent months, however, Dion has been making more public appearances, including the 2024 Grammys where she surprised audiences by presenting the ‘Album of the Year’ award to Taylor Swift.