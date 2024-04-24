Celine Dion Says “Nothing is Going to Stop Me.”  

Celine Dion has opened up about living with the rare neurological condition stiff person syndrome, saying, “Nothing is going to stop me.”

Speaking to Vogue France in an interview published Monday, the beloved singer said she was, “well, but it’s a lot of work,” adding: “I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Celine admitted she is hoping for a “miracle” cure for the condition which has affected her singing and day-to-day life, but said that she is working on accepting the situation.

Dion announced in December 2022 that she was taking time off from professional commitments to focus on her health after revealing her diagnosis. She has since stopped touring and performing live…

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological condition that is characterized by muscle rigidity and spasms, heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as sound and lights, and emotional distress that can cause muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dion cannot promise fans that she will return to live performances – yet she did not rule the prospect out.

An upcoming documentary titled “I Am: Celine Dion” is set to stream on Prime Video later this year. According to an official synopsis, the film “captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”