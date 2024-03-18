Celine Dion Hopes To Be Back On Stage Again

Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome ‘has been one of the hardest experiences of my life’.

The legendary entertainer marked International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on March 15 with an Instagram post in which she addressed her autoimmune disorder, saying it “has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.”

Dion added that she remains “determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.”

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological condition that causes spasms and muscle rigidity, with heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as sound, lights and emotional distress that can bring on the muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dion first shared her diagnosis in 2022. She has since stopped touring and performing live.

A forthcoming documentary on the singer is set to stream on Prime Video documenting her journey back to the stage.