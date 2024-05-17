‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ Is Worth the Watch

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, there’s a lot of buzz around the new ‘Ashley Madison’ doc.

The famous website that offers people the opportunity to cheat on their spouses is the subject of this new Netflix doc and so is the 2015 hack that exposed everyone on the site including all the celebrities.

Now streaming, “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal” details the rise and fall of the dating site for cheaters and the notorious data breach when unknown hackers leaked over 30 million users’ private information.

It was one of the largest hacks in internet history and wreaked havoc on untold numbers of families. It also exposed many celebs who were Ashley Madison clients, such as then-reality TV star (and, since then, convicted sex offender) Josh Duggar.

To make matters more unsettling, to this day, nobody knows who did the hack.