Ashley Madison Survey Reveals What Adulterers Won’t Cheat On

Cheaters are very loyal people to everything and anything except their spouses.

Ashley Madison the website that caters to married people looking to cheat and uses the slogan, “Life is short. Have an affair,” surveyed the loyalty of its users in other aspects of life!

The survey found that over 80% of its members would rather cheat on their partner than…

Cheat on their taxes

Cheat on a job application or test!

They appear to be loyal customers, too. A staggering 89% of members would rather cheat on their partner than…

Cheat on their real estate agent

Cheat on their banking institution

Cheat on their phone provider!

The survey also found that 82% would cheat on their partner before their…

Favourite takeout restaurant

Gym and personal trainer

Hairstylist or barber

Coffee Order…