From ‘Pink Pony Club’ to Library Love: A Reading Remix for Kids

Who says libraries can’t be fun and a little bit fabulous?

The Waterloo Public Library is making waves online with a creative twist on Chappell Roan’s breakout hit Pink Pony Club. Library programmer Grace Carruthers took the popular pop anthem and gave it a kid-friendly makeover — all to promote this year’s Summer Reading Club. She not only rewrote the lyrics but also sang the song and starred in an adorable music video now making the rounds online.

The new version features playful lines like, “There’s a special place with books and fun that’s bound to put a smile on your face.” And even Chappell’s signature dance moves got a library twist.

A Fun Tune With a Purpose

While the parody is catchy and cute, there’s a bigger message behind the beat. The Summer Reading Club was created to help kids combat the dreaded “summer slide” — that period over school break when learning often takes a backseat.

That’s where the club comes in. Open to children aged 4 to 12, the program encourages young readers to log their books and win bi-weekly prizes, with a grand prize awarded at the end of summer. But more than that, it’s about inspiring a lifelong love of reading.