Humanity Has Entered Another Pointless Yet Extremely Important Debate 🚂

The internet has once again gathered to tackle the kind of hard-hitting question that keeps society functioning:

How many “chuggas” come before a “choo choo”? And honestly? People have opinions.

The Results Are In… And Chaos Reigns

A recent Reddit poll revisiting the debate pulled in more than 1,000 votes, proving that humanity will absolutely unite over nonsense before agreeing on literally anything important.

Here’s how the votes broke down:

2 chuggas → 33%

→ 33% 4 chuggas → 25%

→ 25% 8 chuggas → 18%

→ 18% 6 chuggas → 15%

→ 15% 12 chuggas → 8%

Twelve?! At that point your train is crossing all of Saskatchewan before it even whistles.

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Let’s Be Honest… There’s Only One Correct Answer

This all comes from the classic childhood train sound effect: “Chugga-chugga chugga-chugga choo choo!”

Which, scientifically speaking, feels like four chuggas. Two sets of “chugga-chugga.” Clean. Balanced. Oscar-worthy rhythm.

The people saying two chuggas are living dangerously. That train barely left the station before yelling “CHOO CHOO.” Calm down, Thomas.

And the twelve-chugga crowd? That’s less a train and more a prog rock drum solo.

A Tiny Bit of Nostalgia 🚂

There’s something weirdly comforting about this debate though. It instantly transports you back to being a kid pushing toy trains across the living room floor while your parents begged you to stop making train noises directly beside the TV.

Or doing the arm-pull motion for truckers to honk on road trips… peak childhood entertainment before Wi-Fi swallowed our brains whole.

The internet may never fully agree, but deep down most reasonable people know the rhythm in their soul.

It’s: Chugga-chugga chugga-chugga… CHOO CHOO.

Anything else feels illegal. 🚂