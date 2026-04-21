🧱🍝 The Great LEGO Heist… Brought to You by Pasta

Some criminals plan bank heists. Others go full carb-loading chaos.

Meet the alleged mastermind: a 28-year-old California man named Jarrelle Augustine… aka (and I say this with respect for the creativity) the Ravioli Rascal. The Linguine Looter. The Fettuccine Felon. A man who looked at LEGO and thought, “You know what this needs? Pasta.”

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🍝 The Scheme (Chef’s Kiss… of Confusion)

Here’s how it worked:

He’d buy LEGO sets from Target, carefully remove the valuable mini-figures, then replace them with bags of dried pasta. Yes. Pasta. Not for flavour. For physics.

The idea was that the pasta would mimic the weight and that signature LEGO rattle, so the box still felt legit when returned for a refund. Which is either wildly clever… or something you come up with after staring into a pantry for too long.

💰 70 Times Later…

Apparently, this wasn’t a one-time noodle incident.

He allegedly pulled this off at least 70 times, racking up about $34,000 worth of stolen merchandise before getting caught. That’s a lot of plastic people… and an even more alarming amount of pasta just living a double life.

🚔 The Pasta Hits the Fan

He’s now facing grand theft charges, and honestly, even the police couldn’t resist seasoning the moment.

Their statement?

“If your master plan involves swapping Legos for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al dente.”

No notes. Perfect delivery. 👏