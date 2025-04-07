Dirty Pasta Water Martinis Are the Latest Unhinged Drink Trend — And People Are Actually Into It

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t get any weirder with its cocktail creations, say hello to the Dirty Pasta Water Martini. Yep, pasta water. In your drink.

This bizarre-yet-bizarrely-popular twist on the classic dirty martini is making waves online, thanks to the creative minds at Fiorella, a trendy Italian spot in Philadelphia. The recipe? It’s simple: Swap out the dry vermouth for leftover spaghetti water. That’s right — the cloudy, salty liquid most of us pour down the drain.

Here’s how it works:

Boil your pasta as usual, then set the water aside to cool. In a cocktail shaker with ice, mix your spirit of choice (gin or vodka), a splash of olive brine, and a bit of that reserved pasta water. Shake it like you mean it for about 30 seconds. Double strain — first through a regular strainer, then a fine mesh one to catch any rogue noodle bits. Garnish with a skewer of olives (or maybe a rigatoni noodle if you’re committed).

Is it gourmet genius or culinary chaos? We’ll let you decide. But if pasta water isn’t your thing, there's always hot dog water. (Please don't.)