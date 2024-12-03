The Best Drinks to Avoid Hangxiety — And Which Ones to Skip

We’ve all been there: a fun night out ends with an unwelcome morning of “hangxiety.” That dreadful mix of a hangover and anxiety can leave you questioning everything from your karaoke performance to that awkward joke you cracked. Even if you didn’t embarrass yourself, the anxiety feels real — and it’s not just in your head.

Hangxiety happens because alcohol disrupts your brain and body long after the buzz fades. But here’s the good news: not all drinks are equal in their ability to mess with your mental health. Some alcohol is gentler on your post-party nerves, while others can be a recipe for a full-on panic attack.

Why Does Hangxiety Happen?

It’s not just about drinking too much; it’s about what alcohol does to your body. Here’s how it works:

Cortisol Spikes: Alcohol increases cortisol, the stress hormone, leaving you feeling jittery and tense.

Alcohol increases cortisol, the stress hormone, leaving you feeling jittery and tense. Dehydration: Booze makes you pee more, causing dehydration. This can lead to dizziness, fatigue, and even heightened anxiety.

Booze makes you pee more, causing dehydration. This can lead to dizziness, fatigue, and even heightened anxiety. Dopamine Drop: The happy hormone dopamine takes a nosedive during a hangover, leaving you feeling mentally low.

The Worst Offenders: Avoid These Drinks

If you’re prone to hangxiety, steer clear of these culprits:

Red Wine – While it might feel luxurious, red wine contains congeners (chemical byproducts of fermentation) that can worsen hangovers and anxiety. Brandy and Whiskey – These dark liquors are also packed with congeners and can hit hard in the hangxiety department.

Better Choices for Your Mental Health

When it comes to avoiding hangxiety, lighter drinks are your best bet:

Beer: With its lower alcohol content and fewer congeners, beer is a safer choice for your nerves.

With its lower alcohol content and fewer congeners, beer is a safer choice for your nerves. Hard Seltzers: These trendy bubbly drinks are light, hydrating, and less likely to leave you in a spiral of dread.

Sip Smarter

If you’re planning a night out, here’s how to minimize hangxiety:

Stay hydrated by drinking water between rounds.

Eat a meal beforehand to slow alcohol absorption.

Stick to lighter drinks with lower alcohol content.

The key is balance — so raise your glass (of hard seltzer, perhaps?) and enjoy responsibly. Your future self will thank you!