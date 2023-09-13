Two Surprising Grocery Items That Can Cure A Raging Hangover

Wicked hangover ruining your Saturday morning? Forget carb-loading, chugging Pedialyte or attempting to choke down a hair of the dog — the ultimate cure could be hiding in the grocery aisle.

According to one expert, Kombucha and Kimchi are key to getting rid of that pounding headache and stomach ache the morning after.

The fermented products promote better gut health due to their probiotic content.

“We know the liver is responsible for alcohol metabolism, so looking after your gut health and liver can have a positive impact on alcohol metabolism,” says the expert…

Remember this when reaching for grease, and carb-dense foods when suffering from a hangover. Salt helps with water retention, which is why a lot of people go this route.

Fermented foods are higher in salt, suck as Kimchi and Sauerkraut, which may help you more…

“They also contain live bacteria which can have a positive impact on our gut microbiome, something which can be damaged with excess alcohol consumption.”

These types of foods (which are basically sides and sauces) can also help control blood sugar and soothe symptoms of IBS…

To be clear… The gut-friendly foods won’t help prevent a hangover, but they can help you cure it…