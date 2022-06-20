Here’s The Age When Hangovers Really Get Hard

According to a survey, people feel like 34 is the age when hangovers start to sting!

And at 35 is when hangovers start to last two days.

Meanwhile, we might have to wait until 37 to finally start knowing our limits, 38 is when people start feeling too ‘old’ to go out, and at 39, people reported that they started feeling more drunk after two drinks.

At least we might start spending less on booze?

Hangovers are likely to worsen with age because the activity of the key enzymes involved in alcohol breakdown becomes less efficient with age.

Also, older people have less muscle and more fat, plus the distribution of water within the body alters as we age. The result is higher levels of blood alcohol which take longer to metabolize.