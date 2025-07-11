$1000 Minute: Friday, July 11th
Published July 11, 2025
By Charlie
- We all know what the RCMP is, but what does it stand for?
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
- In which team sport do players tread water while passing and shooting a ball to score goals in a floating net? Water Polo
- What food did the cartoon character Popeye famously eat to gain super strength?
Spinach
- Who is the main antagonist often portrayed as Superman's arch-enemy?
Lex Luther
- Which famous boxer lent his name to a popular countertop kitchen appliance?
George Foreman (George Foreman Grill)
- What is the name of the comfortable seat placed on a horse for a rider to sit on?
Saddle
- What animal is known for having what looks like a black mask around its eyes?
Raccoon
- Who famously orders their martinis "shaken" and not stirred?
James Bond (007)
- What do caterpillars ultimately become?
Butterflys
- What kind of animal is Baloo in The Jungle Book?
Bear
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival
Welcome to Tall Pines, where Canada’s best bands, vibrant art, delicious eats, and the breathtaking beauty of Muskoka...
Gull Lake Rotary Park July 18 - July 19
Budweiser Stage July 21
Advertisement
Advertisement