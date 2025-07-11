HEAT WARNING - Greater Toronto Area click here for details
$1000 Minute: Friday, July 11th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published July 11, 2025
By Charlie
  1. We all know what the RCMP is, but what does it stand for?
    Royal Canadian Mounted Police 

  2. In which team sport do players tread water while passing and shooting a ball to score goals in a floating net? Water Polo


  3. What food did the cartoon character Popeye famously eat to gain super strength?
    Spinach 


  4. Who is the main antagonist often portrayed as Superman's arch-enemy?
    Lex Luther


  5. Which famous boxer lent his name to a popular countertop kitchen appliance?
    George Foreman (George Foreman Grill)


  6. What is the name of the comfortable seat placed on a horse for a rider to sit on?
    Saddle


  7. What animal is known for having what looks like a black mask around its eyes?
    Raccoon


  8. Who famously orders their martinis "shaken" and not stirred? 
    James Bond (007)


  9. What do caterpillars ultimately become?
    Butterflys


  10. What kind of animal is Baloo in The Jungle Book?
    Bear 

