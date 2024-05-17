Listen Live

After Weeks of Rumours, It’s Official!  Happy Gilmore 2 Is Confirmed by Netflix

This time the price is right…Bit**

On Wednesday Netflix announced the exciting news that a sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler film was a go!

No plot details have been released, but Sandler will reprise his role as hockey player-turned-golf star and Christopher McDonald apparently will return as Shooter McGavin…

McDonald weighed in on X!

The original movie made $38.8 million at the box office before becoming a cult classic for Sandler fans and golf fans alike.

No release date has been announced.

