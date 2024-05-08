Katy Perry and Rihanna didn’t attend the Met Gala. But AI-generated Images Even Fooled Katy’s Mother

If you saw the pics of Katy Perry on the red carpet of the MET Gala, take a closer look. Those pics were not real but rather AI-generated images…

Deepfake images depicting a handful of big names at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser quickly spread online Monday and early Tuesday.

While many were quick to spot discrepancies in the photos, they were real enough to fool Katy’s Mother…

Hours after at least two AI-generated images of the singer began swirling online, Perry reposted them to her Instagram, accompanied by a screenshot of a text that appeared to be from her mom complimenting her on what she thought was a real Met Gala appearance.

“lol Mom the AI got to you too, BEWARE!” Perry responded in the exchange.

Meanwhile, a fake image of Rihanna in a stunning white gown embroidered with flowers, birds and branches also made its rounds online. Rihanna was not at the event.