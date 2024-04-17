Listen Live

Katy Perry Has A Wardrobe Malfunction During Monday Night’s ‘American Idol’

Fans got more than what they were expecting!

By Dirt/Divas

On Monday’s reality singing competition series episode, the pop star and longtime “Idol” judge structured silver top appeared to break apart. Perry held her clothing against herself with her arms and even used a pillow for extra coverage at one point to be safe.

Talk about going out with a bang!  This will be Perry’s last season on ‘American Idol.’ Perry explains that she is going to work. We assume it’s on a new album.  Her last album “Smile,” was released in 2020…

New Music And World Tour Could Be Coming From Katy Perry In 2024!

Katy has been a judge for seven seasons, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

