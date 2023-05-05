Ed Sheeran Cleared In Copy Write Lawsuit

The jury find that Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic hit!

Turns out that Ed Sheeran didn’t rip off key components of “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” (The song was released in 2014)

The jury’s decision prompted Ed to joke that he won’t have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

This was a lengthy lawsuit spanning almost a decade, but it only took two hours of deliberating for the jury to decide that Ed did nothing wrong.

Ed Sheeran was a winner all around! After the verdict was determined, he went over to plaintiff Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the daughter of Ed Townsend, who co-created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They spoke for about 10 minutes, hugging and smiling and, at one point, clasping their hands together.

He told reporters outside after that he was very happy with the outcome of this case and that he missed his grandmother’s funeral in Ireland because of the trial.

Griffin then told reporters that the copyright lawsuit wasn’t personal but she wanted to follow through on a promise to her father to protect his intellectual property.