Severance Tops Emmy Nominations with 27 Nods, The Studio Leads Comedies with 23

The Emmy nominations are in, and Apple TV+’s Severance is officially the drama to beat, racking up a whopping 27 nominations for its second season. The mind-bending workplace thriller pulled ahead of every other drama, thanks to its blend of critical acclaim and fan buzz.

In the comedy world, The Studio—a sharp Hollywood satire also from Apple—took centre stage with 23 nominations, outshining big names like Hacks (14 nods) and The Bear (13 nods).

Co-creator Seth Rogen scored a triple threat of nominations—for acting, writing, and directing—while the show’s impressive guest lineup earned recognition too. Big-name stars like Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie, and Zoë Kravitz were all nominated for their guest roles.

HBO also made waves with The Penguin, a gritty spinoff set in the Batman universe. It grabbed 24 nominations in the limited series category, with lead actors Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti both getting nods.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus continued its Emmys hot streak. Seven cast members received acting nominations—Carrie Coon among the supporting actresses, and Walton Goggins in the supporting actor category.

Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Adolescence secured 13 nominations, including one for 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who plays a 13-year-old suspected of murder.

Best Comedy Series Nominees:

Hacks

The Bear

The Studio

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

Nobody Wants This

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Other Early Announcements:

On CBS Mornings, two categories were revealed ahead of the full list:

Talk Series Nominees:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Series Nominees:

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on September 14 from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Nate Bargatze set to host.