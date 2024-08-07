Eugene and Dan Levy Reportedly in Talks to Host the Emmys

Hold onto your toques, Canada! It looks like our favourite father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, might be hitting the stage as hosts of the 2024 Emmys. The dynamic pair, who captured our hearts in the beloved series "Schitt's Creek," are reportedly in negotiations to co-host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.

The Ultimate Duo

Eugene and Dan Levy made history four years ago by becoming the first father-son team to win Emmys in the same year. Now, they might be bringing their undeniable charm and wit to the Emmys stage. The Levys are no strangers to the spotlight. They created and starred in "Schitt's Creek," which aired for six fabulous seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Related: Dan Levy Launches His Own Production Company!

A Legacy of Laughter

Over the years, this iconic duo has teamed up for various projects. Remember their hilarious opening monologue at the 2020 SAG Awards? Or when Dan hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2021, and Eugene made a surprise appearance? These moments showcased their incredible chemistry and comedic timing.

Schitt's Creek Success

"Schitt's Creek" was a game-changer, earning a staggering 19 Emmy nominations in 2020 alone. Dan took home awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Writing, and Directing for a Comedy Series. Eugene won Best Actor in a Comedy Series that same year. The show's final season in 2020 was a bittersweet farewell for fans, but it solidified its place in TV history.

Emmys Await

As we eagerly await confirmation, one thing's for sure: if Eugene and Dan Levy do end up hosting the Emmys, it will be a night to remember. Their unique blend of humour and heart is just what we need to make the 2024 Emmys an unforgettable event. Stay tuned, and keep your fingers crossed!

Get your popcorn ready, folks. This could be the Emmy moment we've all been waiting for.