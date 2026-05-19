Apparently 21% Of People Never Lock The Bathroom Door… Even With Guests Over

Some people treat the bathroom like a private sanctuary. Others apparently treat it like an open-concept living room.

A new online poll asked people if they lock the bathroom door, and the results are honestly unsettling.

34% say they ALWAYS lock the door.

32% only lock it if guests are over.

21% say they NEVER lock it… even when other people are in the house.

Which means roughly one out of every five people is just out there raw-dogging bathroom privacy like a complete maniac.

And somehow it gets worse. 11% admitted they don’t even shut the bathroom door at all. Excuse me? What are we doing here? Hosting a TED Talk while brushing our teeth?

RELATED: The Real Place Women Make Friends? The Bathroom. Obviously.

Some people explained they leave the door open because their kids or pets panic if they close it. Which, fair enough. Anyone with a Doodle knows the second you close a bathroom door, your pet suddenly acts as if you’ve vanished into another dimension.

Others said their bathroom door doesn’t even HAVE a lock. And one person genuinely didn’t know bathroom doors besides public washrooms could lock in the first place, which raises several questions about how they grew up.