The Real Place Women Make Friends? The Bathroom. Obviously.

Forget networking events. Forget brunch. Forget awkward small talk at school pickup.

If you want to meet your next best friend, emotional support human, or hype squad… head straight to the ladies’ restroom.

Because according to new data, women are having an estimated 2.4 BILLION interactions a year in public bathrooms.

Honestly? That feels low.

RELATED: Unwritten Rules of Public Restrooms We Should All Follow

The Bathroom: Where Compliments Flow Freely

A poll of 2,000 women found that 62% have about four positive interactions a month with total strangers in restrooms.

And 25% say those moments straight-up make their night.

Of course they do. You walk in questioning your entire outfit… and walk out like:

“YOU KNOW WHAT? I am that girl.”

Top interactions include:

Compliments flying around like confetti

Emergency period product exchanges (the sisterhood is STRONG here)

Random emotional therapy sessions between strangers who will never meet again

It’s basically a spa, support group, and hype party… with questionable lighting.

The Unofficial Women’s Support Hotline 🚺

Let’s be real… no one shows up for women like women in a public bathroom.

Need a tampon? Done.

Crying over a situationship? Sit down, we’re unpacking it.

Dress zipper stuck? There’s already a committee forming.

Some stats that feel VERY on-brand:

58% chat casually with strangers

40% give compliments (and 38% receive them — balance!)

8% provide emotional support… which honestly feels like it should be 100%

And somehow… 21% have made actual lasting friendships.

Like… imagine explaining that:

“Where did you two meet?”

“Next to a broken hand dryer at a bar.”

Why We’re All Hanging Out in There

Turns out, women aren’t just popping in and out.

55% go in with friends

15% admit they spend more time in public bathrooms than at home (?? honestly, same some days)

Top reasons for lingering:

Fixing hair and makeup

Cooling down after dancing like it’s 2004

And of course… chatting like it’s a group therapy session with zero qualifications

The Vibe Is… Immediate Besties

Other things that regularly happen in the ladies’ room:

Sharing gum, mints, Band-Aids — basically running a tiny pharmacy

Borrowing makeup like it’s a community Sephora

Taking selfies with someone you met 3 minutes ago

Swapping Instagram handles you may or may not remember later

And yes… occasionally a deep, soul-baring conversation that ends with:

“OMG I love you so much”

“We will DEFINITELY hang out again”

(never sees each other again)

The women’s restroom is less of a restroom… and more of a pop-up friendship factory with great lighting and zero judgment.

Honestly, if world leaders had to solve problems in a bar bathroom with a group of supportive strangers?

We’d have peace by Friday.



Women don’t need apps to make friends… we just need a mirror, a compliment, and someone yelling “YOU LOOK AMAZING!” from across the sink.