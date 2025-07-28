Rascal Flatts Will Play Your Funeral — If the Price Is Right 💸⚰️🎶

Need a little twang with your tearful goodbye? Turns out, you can book Rascal Flatts to play a funeral — but only if you're ready to open your wallet wider than a cowboy hat in a windstorm.

In a recent interview, bassist Jay DeMarcus was asked the truly bold question: Would Rascal Flatts ever play a funeral? He responded with an audible sigh and a cautious, “Oh boy... that would be so tough.” And then, after a perfectly dramatic pause?

“Well, I think everything has a price tag,”

he said — laughing, because of course he did.

Translation? If your dearly departed was a diehard Flatts fan, and you’ve got the budget, the boys might just roll in, set up a stage next to the casket, and sing “Bless the Broken Road” to a crowd of mourners and second cousins who never RSVP’d.

(Live music and tissues provided by the family.)

Honestly, with hits like “My Wish,” “Why,” and the ultimate crossover banger “Life Is a Highway,” the set list basically writes itself.

RELATED: Beyonce Makes History! Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard’s Host Country Songs Charts

Wait — Are Rascal Flatts Even Still Together?

Short answer: yes-ish.

Long answer: The band formed in 1999, rocked the country charts for two decades, then announced a breakup in 2020(thanks, COVID). Their Farewell Tour was postponed, and then quietly ghosted... until 2025, when they reunited for the Life Is A Highway Tour and proved they still had some yeehaw left in them.

So if you’re planning a send-off with style — or you just want to give Nana the Flatts-filled farewell she deserves — it sounds like, with enough money, you can absolutely get the band back together.