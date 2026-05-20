Allergy Season Is Basically Trying to Fight Us Now

If your eyes are itchy, your nose won’t stop running, and you’ve sneezed hard enough to briefly leave your body… congratulations. The Canadian allergy season has entered its villain era.

Researchers say pollen levels across Canada have been getting worse over the past few years, and apparently Mother Nature has decided we all need to suffer equally.

Experts say warmer weather is helping pollen thrive like it just discovered steroids. Longer stretches of heat mean plants are releasing more of the powdery evil into the air. So while humans are out here melting and paying $2 a litre for gas, the pollen is absolutely thriving.

And this year? Extra rude.

Because spring stayed cooler longer in many parts of Canada, trees that normally release pollen at different times are all dumping it into the air together like some kind of leafy group project. So instead of a staggered allergy season, we got the deluxe combo platter.

Cedars, maples, birch, oak, poplar… everybody showed up to ruin your sinuses at once.

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But wait, there’s more.

Experts also say “botanical sexism” is partly to blame. For years, cities have planted more male trees because female trees drop fruit and seeds, which can be messy.

The problem is, male trees are basically pollen cannons. So now entire neighbourhoods are just floating in a cloud of tree testosterone.

Cool, cool, cool.

So if you’ve been waking up feeling like you lost a fight with a pillow full of dust, it’s not just you. Allergy season in Canada has officially become an endurance sport. 🤧🍁