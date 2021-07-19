Listen Live

Coca-Cola Is Changing Coke Zero

If it's not broken, don't fix it!

By Kool Eats

Remember what happened in the 80s Coke?

 

Back in 1985, Coke attempted to change its iconic flavour, releasing “New Coke.” It was an epic fail and the company reverted back to the original formula!

 

Now, Coca-Cola will attempt to change a popular flavour once again, this time changing Coke Zero.

 

Coke Zero, is a diet spinoff of the iconic pop that is supposed to have a taste that closely resembles “classic” Coke.

 

Now, the brand will change up the flavour, though they claim the new taste will “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste.” According to the company, the new flavour should start rolling out in August.

 

Related posts

Oreo’s New ‘Protection Program’ So You Can Hide Them From Your Kids!

‘Space Jam’ Happy Meals Are Back At McDonald’s And 90s Kids Are Totally Geeking Out!

Oreo Unveils Limited-Edition Fall Flavours