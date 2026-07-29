🎙️ THE COLONEL'S STUFF IS GOING UP FOR AUCTION... AND YES, THE BOW TIE IS INCLUDED. 🍗

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of fast-food history... now's your chance.

Personal belongings that once belonged to Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of KFC, are heading to auction... including his famous black bow tie, his pressure cooker, watches, cutlery, an old cash register, and even the commercial stove from his home.

His former 5,000-square-foot mansion, called Blackwood Hall, is also up for grabs, along with the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, the restaurant he opened after selling Kentucky Fried Chicken.

But the item everyone wants to see?

A 1964 day planner with a handwritten recipe that once sparked a lawsuit because people thought it might contain the Colonel's famous 11 herbs and spices.

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Turns out... after KFC looked at it, they said it wasn't the secret chicken recipe at all.

Apparently, it was probably stuffing.

Imagine spending years chasing one of the biggest food secrets in history only to discover you've been guarding Thanksgiving dinner.

Somewhere, a KFC executive breathed a sigh of relief... and a grandmother quietly said, "I could've told you that."

One thing's for sure, whoever buys the Colonel's pressure cooker is going to feel an overwhelming urge to whisper..."It's finger-lickin' good." 🍗😄