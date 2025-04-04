Would You Brush Your Teeth with Fried-Chicken-Flavoured Toothpaste? KFC Thinks So 🍗🪥

KFC just announced a fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste, and yes, it’s infused with all 11 herbs and spices.

This bizarre creation comes from a partnership with trendy toothpaste brand Hismile, which has a history of quirky collaborations—from The Simpsons to Miffy. Fried chicken toothpaste? That’s a whole new level of weird.

“Cleans Teeth, Tastes Like Chicken”

According to KFC, this toothpaste coats your teeth in crispy, savoury goodness while leaving your mouth fresh and clean. (We’ll believe it when we taste it.)

The fluoride-free formula is available now on Hismile’s website, but only while supplies last.

If you've ever wanted your breath to smell like a bucket of tenders, this is your chance.

Would you give it a try? Or should KFC just stick to actual chicken? 🍗😂