RAINFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT - Parry Sound - Muskoka - Minden - Haliburton - southern Haliburton County click here for details
Listen Live

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? Apparently Robbing Convenience Stores in Alabama…

Funny Stuff
Published June 27, 2025
By Charlie

Well, gang… looks like there’s a new mystery afoot — and this one didn’t come from your Saturday morning cartoons.

Down in Duncanville, Alabama, someone decided to commit a good ol’-fashioned robbery… dressed head to toe in a Scooby-Doo costume. Yes, really. We’ve officially reached the “true crime meets Halloween costume” part of 2025.

According to police, our bargain-bin bandit hit up a Quick Stop convenience store over the weekend and made off with cash and coins — but in a shocking twist, zero Scooby Snacks were taken. The suspect is not a method actor.

The Costume? More “Scooby Pyjamas” Than Hollywood-Grade Heist Gear

Surveillance footage shows the suspect in a Scooby-Doo outfit that’s giving more “sleepover onesie” than full cosplay commitment. Also, no actual Scooby face — the guy wore a ski mask instead of the iconic dog head. Which, if you ask us, perfectly sets up a dramatic “let’s see who you really are” reveal.

Who’s Behind the Mask?

Police say the suspect is a white male, about 5'9", and — while he doesn’t seem to have access to a Mystery Machine — he might still manage to get away with it unless, of course, “some meddling kids” step in.

(And honestly, if Velma were around, this thing would’ve been solved yesterday.)

RELATED: “Old People Smell” Is Real — And Apparently, Mushrooms Can Fix It?

Final Thoughts?

It’s the kind of bizarre crime that makes you double-check your locks and question humanity... but also kinda makes you laugh in disbelief. If you spot someone wandering around in Scooby-Doo jammies and suspicious amounts of loose change, maybe give the authorities a quick call — before he tries his luck at a Shaggy disguise next.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close