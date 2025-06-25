“Old People Smell” Is Real — And Apparently, Mushrooms Can Fix It?

You know that certain scent — the one that lingers in church basements, bingo halls, your great-aunt’s condo, and possibly even the waiting room at a fabric store? Well, buckle up, because science says “old people smell” is a real thing… and mushrooms might be the cure.

No, it’s not about poor hygiene or a lifetime supply of rose-scented powder. The culprit is a chemical compound called 2-Nonenal, which the body starts producing more of as we age. It’s your body’s way of saying, “I’ve been around for a while.”

The Funky Truth About Ageing

2-Nonenal doesn’t care how many times you shower or how much lavender-scented body wash you lather up with. It’s an internal issue, stemming from the natural breakdown of fatty acids that occurs over time. So even the cleanest seniors can still carry a certain… shall we say… vintage vibe.

But there may be a solution that isn’t dousing yourself in Febreze.

Enter: The Mushroom

A new report suggests that eating mushrooms — yes, actual mushrooms — up to four times a week could help curb the development of that age-related aroma. We’re talking shiitake, oyster, and your humble button mushroom.

Why mushrooms? Because they contain two powerful compounds:

Ergothioneine (a fancy antioxidant)

(a fancy antioxidant) Spermidine (which unfortunately has a name that sounds like something you'd rather not eat)

These work from the inside out, helping your body not produce as much 2-Nonenal. Think of it as nature’s air freshener — minus the plug-in.

Not a Fan of Fungi?

No worries. You can also look into mushroom extracts or add more peas, legumes, and soy to your diet. More plant power = less eau de retirement home.