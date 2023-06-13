Things That Boomers Love and Hate!

Martha Stewart is on a quest to end remote work! Martha announced publicly recently that you can’t possibly get all your work done three days a week in the office and two days working remotely.

The opinion has been labelled as super boomery!

So Twitter asked users what is something that boomers Love and hate:

Here are the best answers!

Boomers love calling salad “rabbit food”

Boomers love to sit motionless in front of a football game for 6 hours…

Boomers hate the plastic bag ban!

Boomers hate self-checkout so much

boomers Love To use “rock and Roll” as an adjective

boomers hate it when you rely on a GPS

Boomers love to say the L’s in the word tortilla

Boomers love to point out holes in your jeans

Boomers hate it when you sleep in on a day off!

Boomers love to say “If I sit down I might not get back up”

Boomers love talking about what roads they take to get places

Boomers love saying “a million dollars” when servers ask if they can get them anything else!

Boomers HATE paying their bills online!

Boomers love calling a signature the “John Hancock”

Boomers Hate avocado toast!

Boomers hate millennials until they’re locked out of their iPad and can’t play candy crush!

