Things To Look Forward To In August!

August might be the last full month of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down. From food-themed days to reasons to celebrate your favourite animals — and even a celestial show — there’s plenty to enjoy before we ease into fall.

Fun Fact: August was named to honour the first Roman emperor (and grandnephew of Julius Caesar), Augustus Caesar.

Here’s what’s happening this month:

August 1 to 4: Kempenfest

If you’re in or around Barrie this August long weekend, Kempenfest is a must. Running August 1 to 4, this waterfront festival is one of the largest outdoor arts and crafts events in Canada — but it’s so much more than that.

You’ll find over 300 artisan vendors, live music all weekend long, a midway for the kids, and endless food truck options.

Whether you go for the shopping, the beer tent, or just the festival vibes, Kempenfest is a summer tradition that brings the community together — and it only comes once a year.

August 1: International Beer Day

Crack one open and raise a glass — International Beer Day is here! Celebrated on the first Friday of August, this frothy holiday is all about appreciating beer in all its forms, from crisp lagers and hoppy IPAs to rich stouts and fruity sours.

Originally started in a California bar back in 2007, International Beer Day has since gone global, with people in over 80 countries toasting to the brews they love.

August 3: Today is Grab Some Nuts Day

NO! Not THOSE! This is the day you’re supposed to add a handful of nuts to your breakfast or lunch. Almonds, cashews, and walnuts are a great source of energy, protein, and ‘good fats.’ (Now, get your head out of the gutter!)

August 4: Civic Holiday

The first Monday of August brings a long weekend for most Canadians. It’s the perfect excuse to hit the beach, plan a BBQ, or just catch up on rest. It’s not tied to any big tradition — just a sweet gift of an extra day off.

August 8: International Cat Day

Get ready for a full takeover of your feed by floofy paws and judgmental stares — it’s International Cat Day. Whether you're a proud cat parent or just admire them from afar, this day celebrates all things feline. Extra treats, laser pointers, and belly rubs (if they’ll allow it) are in order.

August 9: National Bowling Day

Time to lace up those funky shoes and hit the lanes — National Bowling Day falls on August 8 this year! Whether you're a seasoned pro or someone who still needs the bumpers (no shame!), this day is all about fun, friendly competition, and the satisfying sound of pins crashing down.

Bonus: Many bowling alleys offer discounts or freebies to celebrate, so keep an eye out for local deals.

August 10: National Lazy Day

Finally — a day that celebrates doing nothing. National Lazy Day is your permission slip to stay in your PJs, order takeout, and unapologetically binge-watch whatever you please. If you’re always “on,” take this as your cue to hit pause for a day.

August 11: End of the Dog Days of Summer

The Dog Days of Summer officially wrap up on August 11, marking the end of the hottest, laziest stretch of the season. Named after the rising of Sirius — the “Dog Star” — this period was once thought to bring fever, drought, and a general sense of sluggishness.

These days, the Dog Days are about slow afternoons, iced drinks, and squeezing the most out of summer while we still can.

August 12: Perseid Meteor Shower Peak

The Perseids are one of the brightest meteor showers of the year, and they peak mid-August. Find a dark spot away from city lights, lie back, and watch the night sky light up. If you're lucky, you might spot 50 to 100 shooting stars an hour.

August 15: National Relaxation Day

Yes, this is a second reminder to take it easy — and no, we’re not mad about it.

National Relaxation Day encourages us to slow down, breathe deeply, and do something that brings us peace. Whether that’s yoga, reading, or an uninterrupted nap, schedule it in.

August 19: World Photography Day

Grab your phone or dust off your DSLR — it’s time to celebrate the art of capturing moments.

World Photography Day is a great excuse to explore your city, try a photo walk, or dig through old albums and relive some nostalgia. Bonus points if you actually print a few favourites!

August 26: International Dog Day

Cats had their turn — now it’s time to celebrate your four-legged best friend.

International Dog Day is all about honouring pups of all breeds, sizes, and backgrounds. It’s also a great time to support local shelters, treat your dog to a new toy, or just spoil them with extra cuddles and walks.

August 28: National Red Wine Day

Pour yourself a glass and settle in — August 28 is Red Wine Day, a celebration of bold blends, smooth sips, and everything we love about this classic pour.

Whether you’re a fan of full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, fruity Pinot Noir, or spicy Syrah, today is all about indulging in your favourite reds and appreciating the craft behind every bottle.

End of Month Reminder: Back-to-School Prep

As the month winds down, so does the carefree chaos of summer. Whether you're a parent, student, or just love a good deal on office supplies, late August is prime time for back-to-school shopping. Get organized now so September doesn’t sneak up on you.