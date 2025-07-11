Amazon Boxes Keep Coming at This Woman’s House—And It’s All Just Junk for Your Trunk

A woman in San Jose, California, has been living every Canadian’s worst nightmare: random packages showing up at your door, and none of them are maple cookies or Stanley mugs on sale.

Instead? Hundreds—and we do mean hundreds—of oversized, fake leather car seat covers. The kind of thing you'd expect to see in a sketchy used car ad or your cousin's "pimped out" 2003 Civic.

And no, she didn’t order them. Not once. Not ever.

They started arriving last year like clockwork, and now they’ve completely taken over her property. Her garage?

No longer fits a car—just boxes upon boxes of faux-leather sadness. She’s refused delivery on just as many, but the packages kept coming like unwanted flyers in your mailbox.

Naturally, she called Amazon. Multiple times. But instead of solving the problem, they gave her a customer service circle worthy of a Shakespearean tragedy.

At one point, they even told her to just donate the boxes—as if Goodwill is out here begging for knock-off seat covers from a warehouse in Shenzhen.

Eventually, she turned to the media. Turns out, the whole thing was a scam known as “brushing,” where sellers send products to fake buyers just to juice their numbers and avoid paying international return fees. In this case, some clever clogs in China decided her address would do just fine as a dumping ground.

Once her story made the news, Amazon finally sprang into action and sent a truck to haul the junk away. No word on whether she got an apology, a gift card, or, at the very least, a Prime subscription extension.

Oh, and in unrelated but very related news—Amazon Prime Week is on, and while some reports say sales are slower this year, Amazon says that’s fake news. Unlike those seat covers. Those are 100% faux.