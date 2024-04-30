KFC HAS A NEW BBQ PERFUME

We’ve all been there – that unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalizing our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness. But what if you could capture that irresistible scent in a bottle?”

Kentucky Fried Chicken is dipping into the fragrance business, unveiling an already-sold out, charcoal and smoked wood-scented perfume.

The original recipe is called No 11 Eau de BBQ. It comes in a sleek-looking 100-milligram black and red striped bottle that sells cheaper than a five-piece tenders combo for a modest $13.82.

Makers say it can leave one “tipsy with hunger.”

It’s only being sold in the UK, leaving us wondering and wanting to also smell like BBQ goodness!

If you want to smell like wood-smoked food, Tom Ford has a scent that is said to be similar, but will cost you $250!