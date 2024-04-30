Listen Live

KFC HAS A NEW BBQ PERFUME

It’s said to leave you ‘Tipsy and Hungry’

We’ve all been there – that unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalizing our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness. But what if you could capture that irresistible scent in a bottle?”

Kentucky Fried Chicken is dipping into the fragrance business, unveiling an already-sold out, charcoal and smoked wood-scented perfume.

The original recipe is called No 11 Eau de BBQ. It comes in a sleek-looking 100-milligram black and red striped bottle that sells cheaper than a five-piece tenders combo for a modest $13.82.

Makers say it can leave one “tipsy with hunger.”

KFC DEBUTS THE ‘CHIZZA’-A FRIED CHICHEN, PIZZA MASHUP

It’s only being sold in the UK, leaving us wondering and wanting to also smell like BBQ goodness!

If you want to smell like wood-smoked food, Tom Ford has a scent that is said to be similar, but will cost you $250!

