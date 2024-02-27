Listen Live

KFC DEBUTS THE ‘CHIZZA’-A FRIED CHICHEN, PIZZA MASHUP

So it’s basically Chicken Parm….

By Kool Eats

KFC has been stopping hearts around the world for years and may have found a way to do us all in…

The fried chicken chain just debuted a mashup of it’s signature Chicken and pizza in the US…

From February 26, stateside KFC outlets will offer this high-octane hybrid for a limited time only, promising an artery-clogging crossover for the ages.

KFC Flavoured Popcorn

For KFC diehards, this marks a coming-out party for the Chizza, which debuted in the Philippines in 2015, before regularly appearing at KFC outlets in China, Thailand, Germany, Spain and other countries. It’s become a fan-favourite around the globe and finally American’s at getting their chance to enhance their chances of a few clogged arteries…

The menu item consists of two extra crispy KFC chicken filets slathered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices…

Related posts

Avoid These Foods To Reduce Face Puffiness!

Scientists Have Figured Out How To Make Chips and Fries Healthier-ish!

Beyond Meat Revamps Plant-Based Burgers, because They Suck