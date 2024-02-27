KFC DEBUTS THE ‘CHIZZA’-A FRIED CHICHEN, PIZZA MASHUP

KFC has been stopping hearts around the world for years and may have found a way to do us all in…

The fried chicken chain just debuted a mashup of it’s signature Chicken and pizza in the US…

From February 26, stateside KFC outlets will offer this high-octane hybrid for a limited time only, promising an artery-clogging crossover for the ages.

For KFC diehards, this marks a coming-out party for the Chizza, which debuted in the Philippines in 2015, before regularly appearing at KFC outlets in China, Thailand, Germany, Spain and other countries. It’s become a fan-favourite around the globe and finally American’s at getting their chance to enhance their chances of a few clogged arteries…

The menu item consists of two extra crispy KFC chicken filets slathered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices…