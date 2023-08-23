KFC Flavoured Popcorn

We love their popcorn-chicken… so why not chicken popcorn?

KFC has joined forces with Proper Snacks to bring you fried chicken-flavored popcorn.

It’s described as buttery popcorn coated in KFC’s legendary herbs and spices. It’s light and crispy, and even vegans and gluten-free folks can enjoy it!

As of right now unfortunately this is only available in the UK, but keep your finger-lickin’ fingers crossed it’ll make its way over to this side of pond.

(Image Courtesy of KFC/PROPER SNACKS)