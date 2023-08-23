Listen Live

KFC Flavoured Popcorn

KFC's popcorn chicken just got 'popcornier'.

By Host Blogs, Kool Eats

We love their popcorn-chicken… so why not chicken popcorn?

KFC has joined forces with Proper Snacks to bring you fried chicken-flavored popcorn.

It’s described as buttery popcorn coated in KFC’s legendary herbs and spices. It’s light and crispy, and even vegans and gluten-free folks can enjoy it!

As of right now unfortunately this is only available in the UK, but keep your finger-lickin’ fingers crossed it’ll make its way over to this side of pond.

(Image Courtesy of KFC/PROPER SNACKS)

Related posts

$4 Movies for National Cinema Day

8 Non Sexy Jobs Considered Turn Offs

Pickle Cotton Candy & Cheeseburger Ice Cream & Deep Fried Pizza, OH MY!

EGGO IS COMING OUT WITH A SPECIAL BOOZE THAT PAIRS WITH WAFFLES

Shake Shack Is Looking For A ‘Chief Avocado Officer’

The Reason Behind The Name Snickers Chocolate Bar…

Ordering Free Bread at Restaurants Is Costing You More

Woman Slips On Prosciutto And Sues Eatery

Dunkin Donuts Introduces “Dunkin’ Spiked”