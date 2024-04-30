Can Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy’ Carter Album Finally Win -Album of the Year at the Grammy’s?

Queen Bey deserves an Album of the Year win. The 42-year-old singer released Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album, late last month.

Beyoncé has received four Album of the Year nominations in the last 20 years. Critics and fans alike have praised the album, with Rolling Stone saying the album is “Beyoncé’s best vocal work on record,” adding that the album was “produced flawlessly.” Besides the flawless execution of the record, according to PEOPLE Magazine’s Senior News Editor, Nicholas Rice, Beyoncé deserves the long-overdue accolade for her dedication to her profession and daring to try new songs.

The 2025 Grammy nominees will be released later this year after the eligibility period, which spans from Sept. 16, 2023, to Aug. 30, 2024, according to Billboard.