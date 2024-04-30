Billie Eilish Announces ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Arena World Tour

The tour kicks off in Quebec City Canada on Sept. 29 and concludes in Dublin on July 27, 2025. She’ll hit many major cities in North America in 2024 before heading to Australia and then Europe.

Billie Eilish has announced two dates at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 1 and 2.

Presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available Friday at billieeilish.com. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the environmental nonprofit REVERB.

Earlier this month, Eilish announced her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released May 17.

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

