A New Album From Billie Eilish Is On The Way…

Singer Billie Eilish has finally unveiled details surrounding her highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021's GRAMMY-nominated Happier Than Ever.

By Dirt/Divas

Billie Eilish has announced her third studio album, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, is set to arrive on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, and will not be preceded by any singles before the official drop, believing the record will be best appreciated by listening to it in its entirety.

According to a press release, the album “does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way,” and “journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft was written by Eilish along with her brother/collaborator, FINNEAS, who also produced the 10-track album. In addition to digital platforms, once released, limited versions of the album created using 100% recyclable materials will be available to purchase as well.

Click here for pre-orders and take a look at the full tracklisting below.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft tracklisting:
1. Skinny
2. Lunch
3. Chihiro
4. Birds of a Feather
5. Wildflower
6. The Greatest
7. L’Amour De Ma Vie
8. The Diner
9. Bittersuite
10. Blue

