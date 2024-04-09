A New Album From Billie Eilish Is On The Way…

Billie Eilish has announced her third studio album, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, is set to arrive on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, and will not be preceded by any singles before the official drop, believing the record will be best appreciated by listening to it in its entirety.

According to a press release, the album “does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way,” and “journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions.”

Hit Me Hard and Soft was written by Eilish along with her brother/collaborator, FINNEAS, who also produced the 10-track album. In addition to digital platforms, once released, limited versions of the album created using 100% recyclable materials will be available to purchase as well.

Click here for pre-orders and take a look at the full tracklisting below.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft tracklisting:

1. Skinny

2. Lunch

3. Chihiro

4. Birds of a Feather

5. Wildflower

6. The Greatest

7. L’Amour De Ma Vie

8. The Diner

9. Bittersuite

10. Blue