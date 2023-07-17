Billie Eilish Asks ‘What Was I Made For?’ In New Song For ‘Barbie’ Movie

The latest song from the Barbie movie soundtrack was released on Friday from Eilish.

The song “What Was I Made For” is a dreamy reflection giving fans a glimpse into the movie’s more serious side.

The 21-year-old shared a clip of the video and song via Instagram sharing she wrote it with her brother, and regular collaborator, FINNEAS, after viewing some deeply moving clips from the new movie in January.

“In January [director] Greta [Gerwig] showed me and Finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL,” she said. “We were so deeeeeply moved… that the next day we were writing and COULDN’T shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.”