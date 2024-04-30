Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 30th

  1. What is the Name of the little yellow bird from the Peanuts Comic Strip?

Woodstock

  1. What was the name of the newspaper that Lois Lane worked for in DC’s Superman?

Daily Planet

  1. Spell Zucchini

Z-U-C-C-H-I-N-I

  1. What is the Capitol of Manitoba?

Winnipeg 

  1. The Blue Jays are hosting the Royals tonight at the Rogers Centre, where are the Royals from?

Kansa City

  1. What is the name of a female deer?

Doe

  1. If there were 99 bottles of beer on the wall and 37 fell off, how many bottles were left?

62

  1. The concept of gravity was discovered by which famous physicist?

Sir Issac Newton

  1. In what board game do you collect different coloured Wedge pieces for correctly answering questions?

Trivial Pursuit

  1. According to The Lion King, what does “Hakuna Matata” mean?

No worries.

