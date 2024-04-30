$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 30th
How did you do today?
What is the Name of the little yellow bird from the Peanuts Comic Strip?
Woodstock
- What was the name of the newspaper that Lois Lane worked for in DC’s Superman?
Daily Planet
- Spell Zucchini
Z-U-C-C-H-I-N-I
- What is the Capitol of Manitoba?
Winnipeg
- The Blue Jays are hosting the Royals tonight at the Rogers Centre, where are the Royals from?
Kansa City
- What is the name of a female deer?
Doe
- If there were 99 bottles of beer on the wall and 37 fell off, how many bottles were left?
62
- The concept of gravity was discovered by which famous physicist?
Sir Issac Newton
- In what board game do you collect different coloured Wedge pieces for correctly answering questions?
Trivial Pursuit
- According to The Lion King, what does “Hakuna Matata” mean?
No worries.