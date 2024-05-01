After 40 Years, Cityline Is Being Cancelled!

Cityline will end after an incredible 40-year run! But not to worry, our beloved Tracy Moore isn’t going too far.

Tracy Moore, host of Cityline for the past 15 years, announced that she would be moving to Breakfast Television…

Sources say some “Cityline” staff will be laid off as part of the change, but others will join Moore on “Breakfast Television.”

Canadians around the country tuned into the daytime talk show that featured fashion tips to crucial health advice, lifestyle features and home decor suggestions.

Tracy Moore, who has hosted the show since 2008, will instead host a live, national, hour-long lifestyle news and features segment as part of Citytv’s “Breakfast Television.”

The final “Cityline” show, which was taped earlier this month, will air Friday at 9 a.m.

All week long, “Cityline” is bringing in some blasts from the past, including long-time former host Marilyn Denis, who appeared on Monday’s show.

“Cityline” first aired in February 1984, with Dini Petty as host. Dennis took over in the fall of 1989 and hosted until 2008.